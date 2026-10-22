Roman Reigns Reveals Advice He Shares With Younger WWE Stars

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is a 16-year veteran within a WWE ring, having first signed a contract to report to FCW in 2010. Since then, he's won a variety of championships, including four runs with the Undisputed WWE Championship, and now, he holds the World Heavyweight title. With so many accolades to his name, as well as what he's been through both creatively and personally to get to his "OTC" status, Reigns is more than qualified to give advice to younger stars.

Ahead of the release of his new movie, "Street Fighter," Reigns sat down alongside some castmates on "THE MORNING SHIFT." He spoke about some advice he gives younger WWE stars, that relates to what they're doing with their characters in the movie.

"With WWE, your signature moves become a part of the show, and we preach that to the younger guys, like 'Make sure you find out these signatures and make them a part of our program, so people want to see them,'" Reigns said. "I think that's what's happening in real time for us for 'Street Fighter.' We're able to depict that and illustrate that and that's what people are going to want to see."

Reigns is having one of his most successful years in recent memory after winning the 2026 Royal Rumble. He dethroned CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42. He's gone on to defend the title against Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Penta, and former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins at SummerSlam,

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "THE MORNING SHIFT" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.