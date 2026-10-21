AEW Champ Will Ospreay Comments On Facing Adam Copeland Before His Retirement

Ever since AEW WrestleDream closed with Will Ospreay hitting Adam Copeland with a Hidden Blade to pull out the win in Clockwork Carnage and retain his AEW Men's World Championship, many have pondered whether a proper Ospreay vs. Copeland singles match could be on the horizon. But it seems Ospreay was already preparing for the possibility before Clockwork Carnage even took place, especially in the wake of Copeland announcing 2027 would be his last year in wrestling. In an interview with "1010XL-Jacksonville's Sports Radio" that was posted the day of WrestleDream, Ospreay had glowing things to say about Copeland the person and getting to wrestle him in Clockwork Carnage, while making it clear he wanted that singles match.

"I grew up watching Adam," Ospreay said. "And meeting him in person...was such a cool thing for me because a lot of people were saying never meet your heroes. But meeting him has brought me such relief, especially going down my path when I was going for neck surgery, he was amazing with all of that. He was great to be an ear, and a great voice to be able to listen to, because he's been through it himself.

"I'm super grateful for his presence in AEW, and I'm hoping, if this is going to be the last run of his career, like of course I'm flattered to be in Clockwork Carnage with him, and everything's going to be about making sure that I keep that championship. But then I just kind of want to say to Adam Copeland 'You've got to save a date for me boss.'"

Interestingly enough, Ospreay's "save a date" line was the same he used during a backstage segment with Copeland recorded following WrestleDream. The two are now set to team together on "AEW Dynamite" this evening against Kevin Knight and Ospreay's long-time rival Kyle Fletcher, leading to more speculation that Ospreay vs. Copeland was not only planned, but could happen as soon as AEW Full Gear next month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "10101XL-Jacksonville's Sports Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription