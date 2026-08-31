AEW's Will Ospreay Says Adam Copeland Was A 'Phenomenal' Help During Injury Recovery

Will Ospreay has detailed the assistance that his fellow AEW star Adam Copeland has given him on his road to recovery from his injury.

Ospreay had to endure a tough neck injury and has leaned towards many to recover from it, including Adam Copeland, who famously had to retire due to it. The new AEW World Champion has spoken glowingly about Copeland and how he's played a part in his recovery.

"Oh, I mean quite a few times I would just talk to him and just a lot of the times it wouldn't be like about the neck. I would kind of like ask him a question about, 'Hey, what happened here?' Like it would be like something that he did in his career ages ago, and he would tell me about it and then he would go, 'So, how's your neck?' And that was kind of like the gateway to be going, like, 'I'm really struggling mate,' He's been phenomenal throughout all of this, and, like, it hasn't had to be phone calls. It's just like text messages and just voice notes to one another and just letting us know that like, he knows exactly what I'm going through," said Ospreay on "SHAK Wrestling."

The English star said that Copeland has been encouraging and supportive and praised the Hall of Famer's willingness to help him through his injury.

"It's lovely to have him by my side and readily available to just to talk to.He's such a kind and giving dude, man," concluded the AEW star.

Ospreay quickly recovered from his injury, making his comeback five months after surgery in order to be prepared for All In in his home country of England, where he emerged victorious in the main event.