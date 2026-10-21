Dave Meltzer Reveals Compensation WWE Will Receive For Holding WrestleMania In Riyadh

As of right now, despite the ongoing strikes in Saudi Arabia and warnings against travel from the United States government, WWE Crown Jewel is still slated to take place in Riyadh on November 7, 2026. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer offered some additional details on the situation, with his belief being that WWE doesn't want to damage the relationship with so much money on the line, especially for next year's WrestleMania.

"It looks like the WrestleMania price is $150 million," he said. "I knew it was over $100 [million] because people in Saudi Arabia told me it's north of $100 million. Usually, they get $55 [million] to go. ... [They] don't want to put that in jeopardy."

Meltzer reaffirmed his understanding that there are "contingency plans" in place, just in case WWE is not able to make the date in Riyadh. Currently, the United States government has issued a Level 3 travel advisory, encouraging U.S. citizens against traveling to the country. If the government were to raise that advisory to Level 4, it would prevent WWE from holding Crown Jewel in Riyadh. Meltzer believes that would act as a "bail-out" for the company, as the decision would be out of WWE's hands and there'd be no risk of insulting Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the country's General Entertainment Authority.

In recent weeks, Al-Sheikh made a post on X regarding the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli boxing match, stating that the fight was still on and the current situation in Saudi Arabia would reveal the country's "true friends." Meltzer interpreted the post as a message to WWE along with other companies, with the subtext being that they would not respond kindly to any organization canceling planned events in Saudi Arabia.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.