WWE's Triple H Narrates Video On Return Of Tyrese Haliburton As New NBA Season Begins

The Indiana Pacers are set to open their NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, and with that, brings the return of Pacers star, and WWE superfan, Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton was put on the shelf with a torn Achilles during the first quarter of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals, where the Pacers played the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now that he's healthy, Haliburton is marking his return in a big way. Ahead of his first game back, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a hype video, narrated by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"The brighter the lights. The higher the stakes. The more he shined," Levesque is heard saying in the video, which begins with Haliburton highlights. "He gave an entire city something to believe in. The world saw what he lost. Now, they get to see what he's found."

The video then cuts to a few shots of Haliburton immediately after suffering the injury. It then shows his rehabilitation, in a doctor's office, as well as working out in the gym and back on the court.

"The injury changed him," Levesque goes on. "Just not the way they hoped. Doubters are back. Unfortunately for him, so is he. Zero. Doubt."

In addition to the return hype video, Fightful shared photos on X of Haliburton's arrival to the Pacer's home opener. The star dressed in Triple H's iconic leather-denim jacket combination from his 2002 return to "WWE Raw" in Madison Square Garden after being sidelined for nearly a year with a severe quad injury.

Haliburton's most recent WWE appearance came during the July edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. He and Seth Rollins went face-to-face with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and New York Knicks star, and 2026 NBA Champion, Jalen Brunson.