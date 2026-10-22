Steve Borden Returns To AEW To Make Blood & Guts Challenge

Steven Borden made his return alongside Darby Allin on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" to help out in a fight against the Don Callis Family, and the star declared he's back for "Blood & Guts," issuing the challenge for the match set for two weeks' time.

Borden and Allin came out to help after AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland lost a tag team match to Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight, thanks to the help of International Champion Kazuchika Okada, who appeared out of nowhere and hit Copeland with the title as he crashed into the corner during the match.

Following the bout, Okada, Fletcher, Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow started to beat down the babyfaces. Allin's music hit, and he came out onto the stage with a bat, which he passed off to Borden as he came out from the back. AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks first ran out to assist on the babyface side. Borden grabbed a microphone and said he was back for "blood and guts," challenging the Don Callis Family to the match, set for "Dynamite" on November 4.

The son of wrestling legend Sting was injured during his debut match alongside Allin at AEW All Out. Their match against Fletcher and Knight had to be stopped, and Borden was taken from ringside on a stretcher.