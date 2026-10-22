US State Dept. Orders Diplomats Out Of Saudi Arabia Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

The US State Department has ordered diplomats and their family members to withdraw from Saudi Arabia just over two weeks removed from WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

Reuters has reported from US officials that the order came as at least one person was killed and eight were injured at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Two people have been killed in a drone attack on Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field.

Per the report, diplomatic personnel have been pulled out of the region in recent months as Iran launched attacks on US facilities following the joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran in February.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia, following sustained attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on civilian targets in the Kingdom.

This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only. Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on... https://t.co/yNrCwDcfIg — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 21, 2026

Four US officials reportedly stated that US missions in other Gulf states would be ordering family members to leave. Pigott's post did not address changes to other missions outside Saudi Arabia.

WWE's decision to move ahead with Crown Jewel on November 7 has come under increased scrutiny as the attacks continue. Programming has continued to build towards the event and its planned host, with Crown Jewel Championship matches scheduled pitting Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green for the title belts kept in Riyadh year-round.

Dave Meltzer has reported that WWE is due to receive a payment of approximately $50-55 million for the November event, while WrestleMania 43 next year is also set to take place in Riyadh for approximately $150 million.

The Saudi minister and Chairman of General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, posted earlier this month that Canelo Alvarez still planned to fight Christian Mbilli in Riyadh on October 31, adding that "Hard times reveal true friends."