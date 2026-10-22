Dave Meltzer Assesses Dragon Lee And Dralistico's Future

While it was confirmed earlier this week that Dragon Lee would be staying put in WWE after signing an extension, other details were harder to come by. Of particular discussion was the length of Lee's new contract, with some speculating that it was for at least five years, though no one was able to get confirmation. That changed this morning, when Dave Meltzer revealed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Lee would be staying put for the next half decade, barring a release.

"I can confirm it is [for] five years," Meltzer said. "I've seen people speculate it and everything, but I in fact did get it confirmed. It is a five year deal. So yeah, he's signed with WWE."

The topic then turned to Lee's brother, AEW's Dralistico, who caused a stir earlier this week when he posted an AI photo of himself in prison, leading many to believe he was looking to leave AEW and possibly join Lee in WWE. Meltzer confirmed earlier reporting by co-host Bryan Alvarez that Dralistico's deal was up in December and that there was some belief in the industry that Dralistico wanted to leave. At the same time, however, Meltzer noted he had received info that suggested that Dralistico's picture had a different intent than the one many interpreted it to have.

"I know, from an AEW standpoint, that they [believe that] they [WWE] are going to make him an offer," Meltzer said. "[But] I was told, from people close to him, that the thing with the bars and everything, that's because of the visa issue. It's not because he can't wait to leave, like Fenix."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription