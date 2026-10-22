Dave Meltzer Explains Incentives For WWE To Go Through With Crown Jewel Amidst Conflict

WWE is just weeks away from their Crown Jewel event, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As November 7 approaches, so do the dangers of traveling to the country. On October 10, the King Khalid International Airport was rocked by attacks that killed 12 and injured more than 300. On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department ordered diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia after one person was killed and 8 people were injured at King Fahd International Airport. Despite frequent warnings advising Americans against traveling to Saudi Arabia and other companies canceling events, WWE has not.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated he thinks WWE won't go to Saudi Arabia. He believes the fact that WWE is even considering going is a bad thing. Dave Meltzer agrees that going to Saudi Arabia right now is a terrible idea, but points to why WWE will most likely still go.

"There's three shows upcoming, which would be two UFCs and the WWE, their (TKO) profit margin for the quarter would be down between $70 and $90 million which is about a quarter of their profit for the quarter," Meltzer explained.

If they don't go, they would also be risking WrestleMania. Meltzer believes those factors are why WWE will proceed with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. A recent tweet from Saudi's General Entertainment Authority director Turki Al-Sheikh seemed directed at WWE and TKO.

WWE has announced two matches for Crown Jewel and has been promoting the show in Riyadh. On this week's "Raw", the graphics still said Riyadh, but commentary didn't explicitly promote the show's location.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.