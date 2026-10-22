WWE NXT Going Head-To-Head With AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Due To Election Coverage

"WWE NXT" will once again be going up against AEW, but this time, not with a premium live event, and not due to the company choosing to counter-program its competition. According to reports, the first "NXT" episode of November will air on a Wednesday due to midterm election coverage on the CW Network.

PWInsider, as well as Fightful, which cited Netflix listings, confirmed the news. "NXT" will air on Wednesday, November 4, the same day as "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts." Fightful noted that it will be the first time the shows will go head-to-head on a Wednesday night since 2021. "Dynamite" is usually shifted to Tuesdays, when necessary, during the MLB playoffs every year.

The episode of "NXT" will feature the fallout of Halloween Havoc, set for Saturday, October 31, live from the WWE Performance Center. NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan is set to defend her title against Wren Sinclair, and NXT Champion Grayson Waller will face Tony D'Angelo. Shiloh Hill and Naraku are set to go one-on-one in a battle of the poison mist, and a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match between Charlie Dempsey and Zilla Fatu has also been booked.

AEW revealed its lineup for the men's Blood & Guts match on the most recent edition of "Dynamite." Steven Borden returned from injury, to challenge the heel team, on behalf of himself, Darby Allin, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, and the Young Bucks. The team will take on the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher, AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow.