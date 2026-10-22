Syko Stu Looks Back On Infamous Raja Jackson Incident

In August 2025, Syko Stu's (Stuart Smith) life changed forever when a wrestling angle turned real. Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, viciously attacked Smith and left him unconscious and with severe facial injuries. In May, Jackson reached a plea deal and served a 90-day jail sentence. He was released on September 29. Jackson also owes Smith more than $81K in restitution and will be on formal probation for two years.

In his first interview, Smith spoke about the incident on the SOSPodcast. The Army veteran still struggles to remember all of the details of that night due to the severe trauma he suffered. Smith recalls Jackson filming backstage and a spot with a beer can, but not much after that. He also remembers that they called a finish and Jackson would give him one punch because of the can spot. Smith clarified that it was supposed to be a wrestling punch. He's unsure why Jackson decided to attack him the way he did. Smith does take accountability for his part.

"You know after I realized he wasn't another worker, I did, I'm big enough to admit when I'm wrong. So you know, 'hey, I'm sorry. Thought you were working.' It is what it is. But everything that happened afterwards, it's a little," he says before trailing off.

They had shaken hands prior to the in-ring incident and he didn't expect things to escalate the way that they did. After the beer can spot, they decided to make it an angle.

"This is the angle we're going to go (apologizes for losing train of thought). So we came up with the angle and we wrote it in after the beer can thing, you want to get your credibility back or whatever the case may be. So I believe it was supposed to be one punch and that was it. But I was out on the slam."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SOSPodcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.