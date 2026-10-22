World Title Match Taped After Monday's Raw Went Off The Air Uploaded To Club WWE

After the cameras stopped rolling for "WWE Raw" this past Monday, WWE treated the fans in attendance in San Diego, California to a special dark match, where Sami Zayn defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against former champion Cody Rhodes. In the past, Rhodes vs. Zayn would've been something for those in the building only. These days, however, WWE is giving certain fans who weren't there a chance to see it. Both False Finish and Fightful report that the Zayn-Rhodes match has been uploaded to the Club WWE subscription service, and is available to view for all subscribers.

Sami Zayn vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship from #WWERAW in San Diego last Monday has been uploaded exclusively to Club WWE pic.twitter.com/sxelTSmEEa — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 22, 2026

Club WWE members can watch the dark match at WWE Raw between Cody Rhodes vs Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship. pic.twitter.com/8X64MoDR0Y — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 22, 2026

This is now the second match WWE has made available to Club WWE subscribers in the last few months. The promotion previously posted the WWE Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer from Chile last month on the service, in a match that saw Vaquer reclaim the title in her home country. It's expected that WWE will continue to make matches like this and Rhodes vs. Zayn available in the future on Club WWE, and there were even rumors that the Worlds Collide special from the end of September could air on the platform, though WWE ultimately chose to air it on YouTube against AEW's tribute to PAC on "Dynamite."

Unlike the Vaquer vs. Morgan match, there were no surprises between Rhodes and Zayn, with the latter retaining his championship after Rhodes won the match by disqualification. As a result, there will be no shakeup to the main event for WWE's Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Zayn still scheduled to take on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to determine the WWE Crown Jewel Champion.