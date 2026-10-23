Cedric Alexander Becomes Number-One Contender For X-Division Title On TNA Impact

Cedric Alexander is one step closer towards reclaiming his lost X-Division Championship after winning a four-way number one contender's match on Thursday's episode of "TNA Impact." He will have the opportunity to face TNA Hall of Famer Amazing Red for his title on next week's show.

As most X-Division style matches tend to be, the beginning of it started off lightning fast, as Alexander rocked KC Navarro, Rich Swann, and Fabian Aichner before the commercial break. Coming back from the break, Alexander and Swann joined a temporary alliance with a Doomsday Device on Navarro. Aichner stormed in with a neat moonsault. On the ring apron, Alexander connected an STO on Swann. In a sequence, Navarro, then Aichner (crossbody), flew off the ropes and onto Swann and Alexander on the outside. However, The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson came in with a Roster Cut and Side Walk Slam on Aichner, respectively, opening the opportunity for Alexander to connect a moonsault on Aichner for the pinfall victory.

Alexander first won the X-Division Championship against the former two-time champion, Leon Slater, in a two-out-of-three falls match on the May 14 edition of "Impact." He'd go on to carry the title for 101 days, dropping it back to Slater at Lockdown this past August.

After getting inducted into this year's Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory, Red would go on to secure the title for the fourth time in his career later on in the show in a seven-way scramble match. Next Thursday will mark his first title defense.