TNA Impact 10/22/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It might be unfair to judge Avery Styles with less than 20 matches on his resume, especially against his father AJ Styles, legitimately one of the best wrestlers of all time. It would be fair to say he is green as grass, and TNA should be doing its best to put him in the ring with those who can pick up that slack. Joe Alonzo is not one of those guys.

Going beyond the god-awful shtick of blending the worst aspects of Sammy Guevara and Max Caster, cutting a promo on his way down to the ring to insult the Alabama crowd and reference Styles' "Chairgate" controversy, he's just not very good at the wrestling aspect either. It was hard to discern whether the worst part of all of this came before or after the bell had rung. Alonzo was actually waiting for the crowd to pop, proud as punch over a line about making Styles pick up chairs, only to be met by nothing but emphatic cricket chirping.

But then of course the bell rung and thus ensued a six-minute bout that did nothing but run a box grater over the synapses. Styles was gassed out within a fraction of those minutes, losing his footing on some of the more simple spots and otherwise doing little to really salvage something from the bout. That's okay in itself, it's not his job to carry a match at this stage in his career. The issue lies with the match-making and the creative behind it.

Not only was Alonzo nowhere near the right opponent for someone as new as Styles, but the match lasted longer than it had any right to. It exposed Styles' flaws while making him appear to struggle against a guy that lost in 22 seconds to Leon Slater. Styles might need to pay his dues but it feels unlikely he would need to pay them against a wrestler like Alonzo, especially if the goal is to present him as a hot prospect. This was a singles debut to forget for the "Phenomenal Son."

Written by Max Everett