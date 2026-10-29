WWE's Charlotte Flair Reveals Advice That's Helped Her Accept Her Dad's Social Media

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has always been his daughter Charlotte Flair's biggest supporter, often times taking to social media or podcasts to criticize any storytelling that doesn't elevate her to the level he thinks she should be on. Outside of this, Flair also goes on social media tirades on occasion, causing controversy even at 77.

Charlotte has admitted to feeling embarrassed over her father's posts in the past, but she now claims she has made peace with it all, with some help. "There's no one more proud. Like, he is my guy! Because, like, I was talking to Nattie the other day, and I was like, 'If he just takes to Twitter one more time.' ... But then Nattie was like, 'Dude, don't you think your dad's earned the right to?' And I had a different perspective," Charlotte recalled during an appearance on HeymanHustleTV's "The Roundtable."

Since that conversation with Natalya, Charlotte has "eased up" on her reactions to her father's social media presence. Though she's always known it, she's more aware than ever that Ric wants the best for her, and his posts are his way of showing that. "He really just wants better for me 'cause he knows how good I am, and not 'cause I'm his kid," she continued.

This past weekend, Flair was rushed to the hospital after a fall. However, "The Nature Boy" has since been released, and provided a more in-depth health update while also pointing out that the posts on his Facebook account are not being made by him, due to losing his account to a digital talent agency.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "HeymanHustleTV's The Roundtable" and provide a h/t to Wrestling inc. for the transcription.