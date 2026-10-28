Matt Hardy Details Experience Booking An Episode Of TNA Impact

Matt Hardy has discussed his experience of booking "TNA Impact" and whether that's a role he wants in the future.

The Hardys took charge of booking for the post-Bound for Glory edition of "Impact," which aired on October 15. Hardy spoke about booking the show on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," revealing that it was an idea set forth by TNA booker Delirious, who wanted them to take charge to celebrate their 35th anniversary in wrestling.

"It was extremely interesting. So, it had been out that October 15th was like our wrestling anniversary," he began. "I said, 'Well, first and foremost, if we were booking the show, I mean, the first thing, you know, when people think about the Hardy Boys, they think about ladders, ladder matches.' I said, 'We got to have a ladder match on it.' And then just depending on whatever the finish was of Bound for Glory, whether Nic [Nemeth] won and retained or whether Leon [Slater] became the champion, Leon was going to be in that first segment with us."

The duo also had ideas for the Nemeths, who faced each other in a singles match that night, with Jeff suggesting a bra and panties match. Hardy said the show they helped book was well received and also saw an increase in ratings. Hardy, who has previously discussed taking on a backstage role after retiring, spoke about the possibility of becoming a booker in the future.

"It was fun. I enjoyed it," he said. "Just figuring it all out was real interesting to us, especially when we went there and we were talking about the show and, like, laying it out and blocking everything out and how we're going to do the segments and, you know, what pretapes are going to be, who we got to represent, how can we do it, and everything else. And I'm sure eventually I'm going to be doing that as well somewhere, wherever it may be."

He said he would be keen to take on the role of lead booker if the opportunity arises.