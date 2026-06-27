Backstage Update On Planned Creative Hierarchy In TNA As Road Dogg Joins Team

There has been a lot of chopping and changing behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling as of late, with Tommy Dreamer leaving his position as the Head of Creative. Dreamer had been on the creative team for seven years, so finding a suitable replacement wasn't going to be easy, but the company looks to have found its man in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg. However, Road Dogg, real name Brian James who wrestled as B.G. James during his in-ring career in TNA, won't be the head honcho when it comes to the creative direction of the company.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James will begin his work with TNA at the upcoming TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view on June 28. There has been no official announcement made by James or TNA at the time of writing, though it's unclear whether there will be an announcement or whether it will be much quieter backstage transition. James will be part of the creative team in TNA, but it will be Hunter Johnson, who is better known by his in-ring name of Delirious, who will serve as head booker. James will instead work alongside the Vice-President of TV Production, Eric Tompkins, as a creative mind to help Johnson put together the finished product.

While James does have a history with TNA, it was actually former TNA/Impact Wrestling World Champion, Sami Callihan, who many (including Callihan himself) thought would be filling Dreamer's shoes. Instead, when Callihan had a meeting with TNA executives which he believed would result in him being given a creative role in the company, he was told that he was being let go instead, bringing his near nine-year stint with the company to an abrupt end, minutes after assuming he would be given the chance to take TNA into a new direction.