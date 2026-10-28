WWE Exec Reportedly Spoke To Vince Russo About Returning

The most popular phrase in pro wrestling is "never say never," particularly when it comes to former WWE stars returning after less than amicable exits. But most would agree that statement didn't apply to Vince Russo, the former WWE head writer turned WCW/TNA booker with a reputation so polarizing that it seemed unlikely he'd ever get a job in a mainstream promotion again. But according to Conrad Thompson, it almost happened. Writing for Uncrowned, Thompson reported that Russo and WWE had talks about him returning over the summer.

According to Thompson, the talks between WWE and Russo occurred just before Russo stepped down from his position as booker of indie promotion Juggalo Championship Wrestling in September, leading Thompson to conclude he and WWE had agreed to terms. However, Thompson clarified that not only were the two events unrelated, but that a WWE return was currently off the table for Russo, with Thompson's sources telling him weeks ago that talks "died on the vine."

Fightful Select would later follow Thompson's report with one of their own on the subject, one that suggests there was some smoke to the fire. Those connected to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut did hear that Russo had conversations with WWE President Nick Khan. How serious the talks were, or what they entailed, remain unclear, but they appear to have progressed enough that Russo either visited WWE HQ, or was "under consideration" to do so.

These talks, if they did occur, appear to have been kept close to Khan's vest, as much of the WWE's in-house staff had not only never heard of this, but were described as "laughing it off" when asked. Those who work closely with Khan also said they were unaware that he had been talking to Russo, only learning of the discussions when Thompson's story broke.