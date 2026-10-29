Backstage Update On Teased AEW Return Of Former Women's Champion Toni Storm

It looks like former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm could return to the promotion soon, with a new report providing additional details.

Storm, who has been out of action since March, was rumored to be returning at the recent WrestleDream pay-per-view after some people noticed cassette tapes placed on their seats. However, that did not happen. "Fightful Select" is now reporting that AEW sources have indicated that her in-ring return isn't imminent, though the promotion could involve her in other ways. The report also highlighted that the former WWE star hasn't appeared on any recent AEW shows.

The outlet revealed that AEW originally had plans for Storm for the rest of 2026 before she was written off television following an attack by a mystery attacker. AEW sources reportedly said that the promotion had settled on a name to be revealed as the attacker, with the storyline set to point the finger at several potential suspects.

Reports from earlier in the year had stated that her absence was not down to injury. Many, including AEW's Tony Schiavone and Storm's personal butler, Luther, have speculated about who the mystery attacker could be. Schiavone suggested that Mercedes Mone or Thekla could be responsible, while Luther said it could be anyone jealous of Storm's success.