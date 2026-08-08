AEW's Tony Schiavone & Luther Speculate On Toni Storm's Mystery Attacker

After ruling the AEW women's division for most of 2024 and 2025, "Timeless" Toni Storm has been MIA since she was attacked backstage by an unknown assailant during an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in March. And while Mina Shirakawa's search for the attacker has died down to some degree since then, plenty are still trying to figure out who was responsible for the former AEW Women's World Champion's demise. Appearing on the latest episode of "What Happened When," Storm's butler Luther discussed potential culprits with AEW announcer Tony Schiavone. And Schiavone pointed the finger at two of the biggest stars in the AEW women's division as suspects.

"I wouldn't put it past Thekla, or I wouldn't put it past Mercedes Mone," Schiavone said.

Luther, meanwhile, has taken inspiration from the "Scream" character Randy Meeks, suggesting that everyone in the AEW women's locker room was a potential suspect. And the reason for that is because he feels everyone was gunning for Storm and her spot before she was attacked.

"I wouldn't put it past anybody," Luther said. "Cause everybody is jealous of 'The Madam.'"

Whoever was responsible has certainly left their mark on the "Timeless" one, as Storm has not only missed the last several months, but barring an unexpected development will also be missing from AEW's marquee show, All In, next month. Storm had served as one of the key players in the AEW Women's World Championship scene during the previous three All In's, challenging for the title in 2023, defending it unsuccessfully against Mariah May in 2024, and successfully defending the championship against Mone one year ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription