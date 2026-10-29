WWE HOFer D-Von Dudley Comments On TNA Firing Max Caster After Controversial Debut

D-Von Dudley has backed Max Caster, following his dismissal from TNA Wrestling after a controversial rap.

Caster was let go on the night of his TNA debut after delivering a rap that ridiculed the bombings in Saudi Arabia. On his podcast, D-Von Dudley said that pro wrestling promos are different today than they were in the past, arguing that society has become soft and will silence anyone who says anything mildly controversial.

"You go back to the Attitude Era, you go back to the Hogan and Andre Era, even the Bruno Sammartino Era. Things that were said in the promos, nowadays [it] would get you kicked off the air, would get you silenced, would get you excommunicated from everything. And it seems to me that society has gotten soft," he said. "Now, they hit home. You know, they'll talk about your wife, your kids, your dog, you know, hell, even you dying, them pi**ing on your grave."

The Hall of Famer said that social media amplifies every little thing and that, in his opinion, the incident was insignificant. He expressed sympathy for Caster and hopes the former AEW star can return to pro wrestling.

"So, when I heard about it, I looked at the video and saw it, and I'll be honest with you, I really wouldn't have paid it any mind if the subtitles weren't down below saying what he said," he added. "It's sad. Max, my heart really goes out to you and your family because you truly did your best. You knocked it out of the park. You did great. And I hope and pray that we see you back at 100%. And if you are going for therapy or what have you, that's fine. Get yourself right."

He reassured Caster that the pro wrestling community is backing him, and he thanked him for everything he has done for the pro wrestling business.