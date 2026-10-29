WWE SmackDown Broadcast Was Reportedly Almost Moved To Accommodate WNBA Finals

WWE has had a working relationship with the NBA with various basketball players appearing on WWE programming over the years. This year, Danhausen uncursed the New York Knicks before they went on a historic run to win the NBA Championship and Karl- Anthony Towns helped Danhausen at Saturday Night's Main Event. It seems that relationship extends to the WNBA.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that "SmackDown" nearly moved this week's show to accommodate Game 6 of WNBA Finals. Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin reached out to Nick Khan to ask if he'd consider moving "SmackDown" one hour later.

Shelburne wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Koonin, the former President of TBS, had known Khan for decades. Khan told him they'd be fine with the later broadcast window if that's what was needed to help the WNBA Finals play in a more appropriate arena.

After that sign off however, new concerns were raised by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert about playing a potential Game 7 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Night. So that plan fell apart and the league moved back on to the idea of playing at 12:30 pm on Thursday."

Smackdown will remain at its regularly scheduled time. The Dream announced earlier Wednesday that Thursday's Game 6 is sold out."

Fun little aside: During the frantic negotiations over the weekend, an unlikely ally emerged– the @WWE . At one point, sources told ESPN that Steve Koonin Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO reached out to WWE President Nick Khan and asked if he'd be willing to move the... — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 29, 2026

Friday's show will be hosted by Danhausen and called the "Very Nice, Very Evil SmackDown". Women's Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against Nikki Bella. Men's U.S. Champion Trick Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for his Undisputed WWE Championship. On Saturday, Danhausen will host "NXT" Halloween Havoc.