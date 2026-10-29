AEW World Tag Team Champions: Tony Khan 'Doesn't Get Enough Praise'

Now once again AEW World Tag Team Champions, the Young Bucks appear to be having the time of their AEW careers, prompting them to pay homage to their boss, Tony Khan. On the post-WrestleDream episode of "Being the Elite," Matt and Nick Jackson were discussing how proud they were of their WrestleDream match against Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight when Nick began talking about a brief moment where he looked in the camera and told Khan he wasn't sure how much longer he could perform at this level. He admitted he had no idea why he said it, but used that as a segue for both him and Matt to praise Khan as a boss and as a person.

"I would do anything for Tony at this point," Nick said. "I love that man. We've given our entire careers to him, and he's given us so much. I don't think he gets enough praise and credit from us."

"I texted him on his birthday about that," Matt said. "I said 'You changed my life dude. I'll never forget you.'"

Alongside Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes, the Bucks and Khan were the key figures in launching AEW in 2019, with the Bucks noting in their autobiography that Khan had approached them about the idea for AEW the previous summer. Despite some bumps in the road, most notably the animosity between the Bucks and former AEW star CM Punk back in 2022 and 2023, the Bucks have remained one of the top acts of AEW since its launch, with their recent tag title victory at All Out setting the record for most AEW World Tag Team Championship reigns in company history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Being the Elite" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription