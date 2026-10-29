Backstage Details On Recent Report That WWE Was In Talks To Re-Hire Vince Russo

It was reported on Wednesday that WWE President Nick Khan had a meeting with former WWE Attitude Era head writer, WCW booker, and most recently, JCW creative mind, Vince Russo. According to Conrad Thompson, writing for Uncrowned, the polarizing figure had talks with WWE about a possible return to the company over the summer.

According to new details in a report from PWInsider Elite, the story now making the rounds is that it was Russo reaching out to Khan seeking a potential role in the company. WWE sources confirmed to PWIE that there was no movement to hire Russo at any point this year.

Dave Meltzer also commented on Thompson's report on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" when discussing Bruce Prichard reportedly stepping off the road into a consulting role with WWE following WrestleMania 43. Meltzer said that Russo isn't taking over for Prichard, and the entire story regarding a possible WWE return for Russo is basically "nothing."

"Nick Khan calls, I don't want to say everyone, but you would be stunned, maybe not stunned, but you'd be surprised at some of the people Nick Khan has called and talked about for work," he said. "It would be names that would blow your mind, actually. I wasn't the slightest bit surprised that the discussion was there. It went nowhere. But, it couldn't work. Not in this day and age."

Meltzer said he's not sure who called whom, but by all accounts, nothing is happening on the Russo front. He also said he doesn't know who will replace Prichard. Russo has yet to comment on the recent reports.