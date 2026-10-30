Ricky Sosa & Fabian Aichner Declare Themselves For World X-Cup On TNA Impact

After a near decade long hiatus, TNA is bringing back the World X-Cup. And on tonight's episode of "TNA Impact," two men have announced their participation in it at Destination X on Sunday, November 15: Fabian Aichner (who will represent Italy) and Ricky Sosa (who will represent Belgium).

The World X-Cup features wrestlers (both on the roster and from other promotions) from around the world to compete in two fatal-four matches. Then, later in the show, the final two stars will compete at their shot to win the overall trophy.

Sosa, who defeated Eddie Edwards at Bound for Glory earlier this month, believes his time is now, and that this tournament will solidify his star power, now that he has concluded his rivalries with former talent Eric Young and The System. As for Aichner, who's been chasing the X-Division Championship since his arrival this past May, is seeking a title or trophy that he can call his first.

In addition to the World X-Cup, Destination X will also feature Knockouts and Men's Ultimate X matches, which will determine who will become the new number one contenders to Knockouts World and X-Division Championships, respectively. And in the main event, Leon Slater will defend the TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel.