Blake Monroe On Lack Of WWE Main Roster Matches: 'Injuries Changed A Lot Of Things'

Blake Monroe has spoken about her frustration over injuries preventing her from getting off to a strong start on "WWE SmackDown."

Monroe's vignettes began airing for her "SmackDown" debut as early as April, but her in-ring debut came only in October, as injuries paused her in-ring action. Speaking to "Busted Open," she explained that she found it difficult to adjust to the lack of in-ring action on the main roster.

"NXT brings in big names and also has a lot of homegrown talent. So in that capacity, every week I was used, every week there was something for me and, you know, I contributed a lot, but they also had so much for me," she began. "SmackDown wanted me and they made a play for me, and I do think injuries changed a lot of things. And it's just finding the right moment to debut someone like Blake Monroe. I'm not somebody that you just throw out there. I'm not somebody that will ever get lost in the shuffle. I'm not just the next girl. I'm 'the girl,' and I think it was all about waiting for the right time, the right story, the right opponent to show that I'm not just a pretty face and a big character, I can actually go in the ring."

Monroe believes Giulia was the right opponent for her, as it allowed her to showcase her in-ring ability and prove she's more than just a pretty face. She is confident that the future is bright for her on the main roster and believes she's destined to become a world champion soon.

"And I think to me the only way is up, and in those five months, although I wasn't on TV a lot, I learned a lot, and I'm very smart, and now I know what to do next, and now I know how I'm going to be World Champion very soon," added the former AEW star.

She also acknowledged that timing plays an important role in pro wrestling but admitted she grew frustrated during her time away from the ring, as she was eager to showcase what she was capable of.