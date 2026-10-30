Backstage News On TNA Relationship With OVW, Change To Upcoming Taping Format

TNA Wrestling is reportedly keen to sign a deal with OVW, while a report has also delved into the promotion's taping plans.

Reports from a few months ago stated that TNA and OVW were interested in signing a deal that would see the latter become a developmental promotion for TNA. "PWInsider Elite" is now reporting that the potential deal is likely due to both companies having the same financial investors. The report added that TNA President Carlos Silva has been at OVW events in the past, but not recently.

The report also provided some information about TNA's upcoming tapings, with the promotion reportedly considering filming its "Xplosion" shows at The Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. According to "PWInsider Elite," the decision would be purely financially motivated, as it would be cheaper for TNA to tape the shows. At present, "Xplosion" shows are taped at the same venue as "TNA Impact" shows.

TNA has a couple more tapings scheduled for the year, with two venues set to host them: El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, and the WinSport Event Centre in Calgary, Canada. The Canadian tapings will take place on November 18 and 19, while the Texas tapings are scheduled for December 18 and 19. TNA also has one more pay-per-view event remaining this year, Destination X, which will take place in Edmonton, Canada, on November 15.