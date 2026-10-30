Joe Hendry Says Injury To WWE Rival Has Put Him In A 'Tough Spot'

Joe Hendry, after a strong start to his WWE career, is going through a bit of a slump, which he attributes to Logan Paul's injury.

Before Paul's injury, Hendry was feuding with The Vision star and notably released a parody song calling on WWE to fire the YouTuber. The former TNA World Champion has admitted that Paul's absence has made it tough for him, but he is still focused on his primary goal of becoming world champion in WWE, which he is confident of achieving.

"Well, I mean, you know, I'm in a tough spot right now. So, I was in a feud with Logan Paul. He got injured, so I couldn't take that where it needed to go, maybe do some more songs about Logan. Who knows? Then I had problems with The Vision and The Judgment Day. I got problems with everybody. So, I'm in a tough spot here. I got problems with everyone," he said on the "Michael Fairman Channel." "But, I mean, for me, my goal is to be a champion in WWE. You know, when I got to NXT and I became NXT Champion, I knew I could do it. I know that I can be a top star in WWE. I have the tools to do it. So, that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to become one of the top guys over a long period of time. That's my long-term goal."

The Scottish star said that he intends to win a title on the main roster and even has his eyes on the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by Chad Gable.

Hendry, who is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, particularly JD McDonagh, recently lost to the Irish star on "WWE Raw," dealing another blow to his goal of climbing the ladder and winning a title. However, these appear to be mere setbacks for the highly motivated star, who acknowledged that he still has work to do before becoming a world champion but is willing to put in the effort.