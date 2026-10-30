Backstage Details On WWE's John Cena Classic Ahead Of Presumed Official Announcement

The John Cena Classic appears to be coming to WWE television soon, with new details emerging about the competition.

John Cena announced the introduction of the John Cena Classic at Backlash earlier this year, but details about the competition have been scarce. With Cena set to return to WWE on next week's "WWE Raw" at the Barclays Center in New York, it appears he will use the appearance to provide more information about the event, including where and when it will happen, as per "Fightful Select." The outlet claimed that WWE's creative team has held several meetings about the John Cena Classic since its announcement at Backlash, as the company reportedly wants to make the competition feel different.

Many assumed that the John Cena Classic would be part of the Club WWE membership program, but "Fightful" is reporting that the competition will also be shown elsewhere. A number of people are believed to have been consulted about the John Cena Classic, with the likes of AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels being two names mentioned.

Cena offered some insight into his vision for the competition a few weeks ago, explaining that he intends it to serve as a platform for those who deserve an opportunity and that it would move away from WWE's weekly storylines. The 17-time world champion revealed a few months ago that the idea had been fully formulated and kept under wraps until the big reveal.

Cena is set to appear not only on "Raw" next week but also on "WWE NXT," where he could handpick a few stars to compete in the John Cena Classic. Reports have suggested that the competition could take place on the same day as AEW's final pay-per-view of 2026, Worlds End, on December 19.