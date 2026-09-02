John Cena On WWE's John Cena Classic: 'All The Details Are Figured Out'

John Cena's WWE in-ring career may be over, but he's never too far away from the promotion, and was up, close, and personal at WWE Backlash this past May, announcing the first ever John Cena Classic. That was about all Cena announced, as details regarding what the competition would entail were reportedly still "in progress" at the time, beyond that wrestlers who lost matches could still advance. But Cena recently revealed that the hard details had been ironed out regarding the Classic, and he reiterated that again this week during an interview with "Metro UK."

"I'm all in on the John Cena Classic," Cena said. "All the details are figured out. They want me to keep it a secret until we give the announcement. It's like a new model of a car that we do this big reveal for. The car is ready. I just want to take the drape off, but we've got to wait."

As for when Cena will be able to start the car on the John Cena Classic properly, that too has been a detail WWE and Cena have kept close to the chest. However, a recent report suggested that WWE was aiming to hold the competition on Saturday, December 12. That report came only days before WWE announced that they would be running their second Wrestlepalooza on that date.

It's unclear whether that means WWE will be moving the Classic to another date, or if the competition will be part of the PLE. If the John Cena Classic is to take place at Wrestlepalooza, it will mean the first edition of the competition will take place outside of the US, as Wrestlepalooza is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.