Indi Hartwell Details TNA Travel Schedule

As a WWE Superstar, Indi Hartwell hit the road every week for company-related events, both with and without a ring. Now, as a TNA Knockout, she finds herself spending more time at home thanks to a considerably lighter schedule.

During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Hartwell explained how TNA's calendar has afforded her more opportunities in her current United States home as well as her original one, located in her home country of Australia.

"For me, especially when people ask me how do I find the TNA schedule, I'm able to go home to Australia much more often than I could a few years ago where I was maybe able to go home once a year for four days over Christmas. That's really the most important thing to me because family is so important to me," Hartwell said. "I'm literally on the other side of the world to my family. I've been living away from my family for seven years. So being able to go home more often has just been like the best thing over the past two years for me."

Growing up as a wrestling fan, Hartwell lived in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Once she began performing herself, she then gradually expanded her reach, with Australia remaining her central base as she explored the various wrestling scenes in the United States.

Hartwell officially moved to North America in 2019, the same year in which she inked a contract with WWE. This move not only relocated the Aussie, but also put her on a much more demanding schedule involving many days of travel and multiple live or televised events per week.