Indi Hartwell Details TNA Travel Schedule
As a WWE Superstar, Indi Hartwell hit the road every week for company-related events, both with and without a ring. Now, as a TNA Knockout, she finds herself spending more time at home thanks to a considerably lighter schedule.
During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Hartwell explained how TNA's calendar has afforded her more opportunities in her current United States home as well as her original one, located in her home country of Australia.
"For me, especially when people ask me how do I find the TNA schedule, I'm able to go home to Australia much more often than I could a few years ago where I was maybe able to go home once a year for four days over Christmas. That's really the most important thing to me because family is so important to me," Hartwell said. "I'm literally on the other side of the world to my family. I've been living away from my family for seven years. So being able to go home more often has just been like the best thing over the past two years for me."
Growing up as a wrestling fan, Hartwell lived in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Once she began performing herself, she then gradually expanded her reach, with Australia remaining her central base as she explored the various wrestling scenes in the United States.
Hartwell officially moved to North America in 2019, the same year in which she inked a contract with WWE. This move not only relocated the Aussie, but also put her on a much more demanding schedule involving many days of travel and multiple live or televised events per week.
Hartwell Enjoys The Nice Balance
Since departing WWE and joining TNA, Hartwell feels her weekly schedule now has a good sense of balance, allowing her to continue wrestling while also enjoying her outside interests, such as visiting family and exercising.
"I think with the TNA schedule, it's a little bit easier to get other things done because we're not on the road every week," Hartwell said. "But as well as TNA, I do some indies here and there, so what I do is I train four days a week and I feel like depending on what my schedule is or my travel is that week, it's easy to adjust. I bring meals on the road with me, but I don't deprive myself. I'm going to get into some Halloween candy this week. I don't really know what's changed. It's maybe just having more time to myself. To me, working out is a non-negotiable. It's part of my day. It's like brushing my teeth. Yesterday, I had a rest day. I was so bored not being able to work out."
TNA talents typically hit the road twice a month for television tapings, which cover four weeks worth of programming. In between, performers partake in media rounds, either virtually or on-site, to promote upcoming television tapings or pay-per-views. So far 2026, TNA has hosted seven PPV/special livesteamed events, with Bound For Glory, the latest one, emanating from Tampa, Florida on October 11.
In the coming weeks, TNA will head to Canada for Destination X, followed by two nights of "TNA Impact" and "TNA Xplosion" filming. Next month, the company will hit the road once more, this time for a pair of tapings in El Paso, Texas.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.