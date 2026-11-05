WWE's Paul Heyman Explains Why He Doesn't Like Being Seen Without A Suit And Tie

For most of his WWE career, Paul Heyman has been seen wearing his trademark suit and tie combination, with the Hall of Famer recently explaining the reason behind his style choice.

During his ECW days, Heyman sported a long coat and hat but ditched them for a more corporate look in WWE. The on-screen manager of stars like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns, Heyman recently stated in an interview with Graham Bensinger that the suit and tie is now part of his character and that it's rare for him to be seen wearing anything else.

"Yeah, it's [suit and tie] what people expect of me. I've also been photographed like this in flip-flops and shorts running down to the local convenience store, and, you know, I had a torn-up T-shirt, some truck will go by and the guy will stop and go, 'Hey, Paul Heyman, how you doing? Hey, can we take a selfie?' And I'm not going to say no. I'm not going to be rude. So, I end up with a selfie, and it ends up on the internet, and there I am, you know, with a pair of shorts, with one testicle hanging out, and flip-flops," Heyman joked. "[It bothers me] because I'm out of character. That's who they pay to see. If you ask a fan of Paul Heyman, their image of me is, I swim in this [suit and tie]. People think I shower in this. And I'm not going to deprive them of that image because this is what they come to expect of the 'Wiseman.'"

Heyman also pointed out how his signature look makes it more compelling when he has to reveal another side of his character in a storyline.

The veteran wrestling personality has used this to his advantage on several occasions, notably when Solo Sikoa tried to take control of The Bloodline a few years ago. The situation clearly took a toll on Heyman, with his stress evident on his face.