AEW's MVP Says He Never Would've Pursued Pro Wrestling Without Stint In Prison

Before he stepped foot in the ring, AEW's MVP had spent a decent chunk of his life behind bars, having entered prison at sixteen years old for armed robbery and kidnapping. Originally sentenced to eighteen and a half years, he would get out after nine and a half years. And it was towards the end of his sentence, when he was asked if he would be willing to take steroids and wrestle for $100K a year, that MVP began thinking about pursuing wrestling once he got out, as he revealed on the latest "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze."

"I had never, ever, ever, ever had any dreams or ideas of becoming a pro wrestler," MVP said. "Never crossed my mind. Just randomly looking at these [guys], 'Yeah I'd become a pro wrestler. Yeah, I would do that. Sure.' And then...I was still at West Palm Beach work release center. But that's when I put my size on, cause that's when I got creatine for the first time. I was working in the kitchen, so I'm eating a dozen eggs for breakfast, I'm stealing milks.

"Back then, I was making my own protein shakes, cause I'm learning about it. So I'm getting powdered milk and sugar and shaking it up, chugging powdered milk and sugar after my workouts. When I got to Palm Beach work release, I was like 205. When I left I was 245. So they were testing me for steroids. They thought...it was just creatine and heavy lifting. I got big while I was there."

Shortly after that, MVP would meet correction's officer and indie wrestler "Primetime Daryl Davis, who helped get MVP's foot in the door. As such, MVP is certain that his prison stint, in a way, put him on the path towards becoming a wrestler.

"The truth of the matter is if I had never gone to prison, MVP would never have been born," MVP said.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription