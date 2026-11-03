Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Is A Female Version Of ECW's Sandman

Bully Ray thinks highly of WWE star Blake Monroe, going as far as to say that she could become the female version of The Sandman.

Monroe made her main roster debut at the start of October, facing Giulia on "WWE SmackDown." The feud between the two has continued, with the brutality escalating when they faced each other in a street fight on "SmackDown," prompting Ray to comment on her potential.

"I have enjoyed Blake Monroe's work since before she was Blake Monroe. And there's just something about her when she does hardcore matches, when she does extreme matches, when she's telling a story based in any type of match that is not a regular wrestling match. Blake Monroe, she's a gorgeous woman. And then she goes and does all of this hardcore stuff. And to me, it just works," he said on "Busted Open." "Like, no girl who is that hot should be able to do anything this violent. And I don't think that they've even scratched the surface of what Blake Monroe could really do."

Ray discussed the hardcore matches Monroe has had in the past and believes she has the potential to become a hardcore wrestler. He also made a bold statement by comparing her to his former ECW colleague and hardcore legend, The Sandman.

"Knowing what she's done in the past, I'd love to see Blake evolve into something that WWE does not have at all, which is a hardcore female wrestler," he said. "I'm going to say something pretty outlandish, but tell me if you get my point or if you can see it. Blake Monroe is the female version of the Sandman."

Monroe has competed in a few street fights, both in "WWE NXT" and "SmackDown," getting the better of Jaida Parker in the former and Giulia in the latter.