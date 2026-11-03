Shawn Michaels Says WWE Main Roster Call-Ups Are More 'Seamless' Than In The Past

On Monday night, another "WWE NXT" member defected for the main roster. Cruz Montana joined 946 in their assault of The Bloodline. They now have their fifth male member, just in time for WarGames at the end of the month.

During an appearance on "Busted Open", Michaels spoke about the relationship with Paul "Triple H" Levesque when it comes to talent switching brands.

"Hunter and I, we're very much on the same page and again, I'm very thankful that he trusts me. And I trust him and so obviously, it is a much more seamless transition point now than it was in the past," Michaels explained.

After "Raw" went off the air, "NXT" head Shawn Michaels sent a congratulatory tweet to Montana. He noted that 19 NXT Superstars have been called up to "Raw" and "SmackDown" in the last 12 months. With the addition of Montana, 946 now has four members that just came up from "NXT". 946 began with OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. Several weeks ago, Jaida Parker joined the group and ran down Jacob Fatu in a parking garage.

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