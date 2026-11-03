TNA's Matt Hardy Reacts To Reports Of Shawn Michaels Replacing Bruce Prichard In WWE

Current TNA star and professional wrestling legend Matt Hardy has worked all over the industry with plenty of talent, both behind-the-scenes and in front of the camera, including two big names in headlines over the last week when it comes to WWE creative. Amidst the rumors and reports of current "WWE NXT" Head of Creative Shawn Michaels taking over for WWE Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent Bruce Prichard, Hardy offered his thoughts on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy has worked with Michaels in "NXT" in recent years, with the Hardys appearing in WWE's developmental brand through its partnership with TNA. He said he thinks the WWE Hall of Famer would bring something different to the main roster.

"I honestly feel like, from my experience with working with Shawn, especially when he's working with the younger people, he's more about action," Hardy said. "He still tries to do the over-the-top characters and he wants to tell stories in that aspect, but I do feel like he is not a big guy [in regards to] 'take your time with a match.' It's a TV match, like, 'Go, go, go, go,' especially if you're a guy that can go... I think in some ways, he'll be driven to make matches maybe a little more athletically-driven on the main roster."

Hardy said that it would be a positive to have Michaels in a "more powerful position" on the main roster. He believes that fans who like the in-ring aspect of WWE will benefit the most if the "Heartbreak Kid" becomes more involved.

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