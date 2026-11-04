Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Raw Promo Was The Best Of Randy Orton's Career

Randy Orton's greatest in-ring moments remain up for debate to this day. When it comes to his work on the microphone, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes one promo clearly stands above the rest.

On "Busted Open Radio," Ray heaped praise for Orton's latest promo, which took aim at his former Legacy mentee Cody Rhodes on the November 2 edition of "WWE Raw."

"The best promo I've ever heard Randy Orton cut in his entire career," Ray said. "Three minutes, short, sweet, to the point. Get in, get on, get off, get out. It made all the sense in the world. I'll be damned if that promo didn't land blow after blow after blow, starting with 'You've been in zero Last Man Standing Matches.' If I didn't know that, now I do, and I'm going 'Whoa!'"

With him and Rhodes slated to clash in a Last Man Standing Match at this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel event, Orton leaned into his opponent's experience, or rather lack thereof, in the special stipulation. Orton himself, meanwhile, has competed in it several times, boasting a record of 2-2-1 in televised iterations.

On a symbolic level, "The Viper" also pointed out that he is the only one from his famous developmental class — which included Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Dave "The Animal" Bautista — that is still wrestling in WWE. And unlike Rhodes and some of those peers, Orton noted that he never envisioned himself in the Hollywood scene, only that of wrestling.

"After all of that, the thing that I love the most about Randy's promo: 'Everybody else that came before me wants to be a movie star, including you, Cody. I don't want to be a movie star, because I'm a professional wrestler,'" Ray said.