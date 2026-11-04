Kit Wilson Sings Praises Of 'Sleeper Hit' WWE Show

Kit Wilson has been trying to find his footing ever since transitioning to a singles career and has explained how a WWE show has helped him tremendously.

Wilson has featured prominently on "WWE SmackDown" alongside The Miz, while also wrestling on other shows, including Main Event. With the show now airing on the Rumble platform, Wilson discussed the significance of the move in an interview with "The Sportster" and why he considers Main Event an underrated show.

"Look, as ever, WWE is expanding and growing, and that is now going onto a new platform, which is Rumble. So, Main Event every single week — and Main Event's always the little sleeper hit of a show; you know, it's not got the main stories that maybe Raw and SmackDown do, but it's got the superstars that you want to see, that you don't always see, attracting, fighting with, going against superstars that you want to see them go against. It's exciting stuff," he said.

Wilson highlighted what makes the Main Event show unique and sets it apart from "Raw" and "SmackDown." He feels the show helped him experiment and try new things when he was forced to become a singles star following his tag team partner Elton Prince's injury.

"Personally, to me, what Main Event means and how it stands out to me is when my former tag team partner got injured, you know, I was lost. I'd never entered the world of singles competition in WWE," he said. "So, I needed to find myself as a singles performer. So, Main Event was that platform. You know, I got to wrestle the likes of Sheamus, Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura. These are all main event-caliber performers. And I was trying to figure myself out."

He said the show gave him the chance to try out new gear and a new look, opportunities he wouldn't necessarily have on the main roster shows.