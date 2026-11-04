Jinder Mahal Believes Current WWE Champ Is Doing The Best Character Work In Wrestling

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal has praised Sami Zayn, the current Undisputed WWE Champion, arguing that he's doing some of the best character work in the promotion. Mahal, while speaking on "Busted Open," praised Zayn's ability to take fans on a journey and showcase the different facets of his character.

"The character work that Sami Zayn is doing, I haven't seen this in years, where everything he's saying and his actions, he's a babyface by nature," he began. "On his entrance, the crowd was booing him. They were booing him, but I think this is one of those situations, like Bret Hart in Canada, I believe it was 1998, where he gets cheered in one spot and then booed in the other. When he goes to Saudi, I'm expecting a big reaction, big reception, perhaps even in Canada the same."

Mahal is intrigued by Zayn's feud with Trick Williams, which recently culminated in Zayn defeating Williams in a WWE Championship match. The former WWE Champion once again touched on Zayn's character, stating that not many in WWE rival him currently in that aspect, putting him alongside the likes of Roman Reigns.

"This character work that Sami is doing, besides 946 and Roman, it's the best thing on television," he added.

He feels that for Zayn to continue developing this character, he needs to have little chance of winning his match against Reigns. He argued that "The Tribal Chief" should dominate the match at Crown Jewel, with Zayn cast in the role of the underdog. Zayn is set to face his former Bloodline stablemate, Reigns, for the Crown Jewel Championship in Saudi Arabia after demanding respect from him on a recent edition of "WWE Raw."