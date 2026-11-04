AEW's Kyle Fletcher Blames 'Doo-Doo Head' Partner For WrestleDream Loss

It was so close, yet so far away for Kyle Fletcher at AEW WrestleDream, as he and Kevin Knight couldn't quite put away the Young Bucks to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. And Fletcher knows who's exactly to blame for the result; Knight. On his YouTube vlog eight days ago, Fletcher filmed himself poolside in the early hours of the morning after WrestleDream, and spoke all about the match, the loss, and called his tag team partner a name when accusing him of blowing the match.

"What a very big day, what a very big day," Fletcher said. "The match with the Young Bucks went very well, it was a very fun time. We did not win the championships because Kevin Knight is a stupid doo doo head. And I'm going to have some very choice words for that man, because I should be a Tag Team Champion of the world. But I digress. I'm very tired, the day is over, cut me some slack. I got super kicked at least ten times in the face, because I love this s**t. F*****g sicko."

Fletcher may have a point, as he and Knight appeared to have the match in control when Knight tagged himself into Fletcher's notable confusion. The match subsequently went downhill from that point, with Knight ultimately eating a double superkick from the Bucks and a BTE Trigger to secure their successful defense. While Fletcher has shown no ill will towards Knight since then and is set to challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW Men's World Championship at Full Gear, he and Knight had previously been at odds during the summer months, before finding coming ground after Don Callis put them together as a team.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kyle Fletcher" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription