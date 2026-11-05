Kevin Owens Helps Grayson Waller Retain WWE NXT Title

Grayson Waller is still NXT Champion, thanks to some help from "WWE SmackDown" star Kevin Owens, after a victory over former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk on Wednesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Waller and Punk have had issues with one another, dating back to an "NXT" live event in August, and the feud also spilled over to social media. It was revealed at Halloween Havoc Waller and Punk would be going one-on-one.

Punk downed Waller first and sent him over the top rope. He went for a dive, but Waller rocked him with a right hand to the jaw to take control of the match. He then sent Punk over the ropes and went for a baseball slide, but Punk caught him in the ring skirt and beat him down.

After some back-and-forth, Waller got out of the way in the corner, sending Punk flying into the post shoulder-first. Waller then hit a neck breaker over the top turnbuckle. Waller draped Punk over the commentary desk on the outside and looked for the slide again, but Punk avoided the move.

The champion dodged a GTS and countered with a spinning back forearm. They traded strikes and suplex attempts in the middle of the ring. Waller hit another spinning forearm, knocking Punk to the apron, where he looked for a piledriver, but Punk countered with a back body drop. Punk connected with the dive, then a cross body from the top.

The challenger hit the elbow drop, then a superplex. Punk motioned for the Go To Sleep, but Kevin Owens appeared from the WWE Performance Center crowd, distracting the "Second City Saint." Waller was able to get the surprise roll-up on the star for the victory.