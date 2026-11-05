WWE NXT/AEW Blood & Guts - 11/4/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

The Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite" is always one of, if not the most violent nights of the year for All Elite Wrestling, but I don't think anyone expected the non-wrestling segments to be filled with such venom and hate. However, Bandido had a score to settle with Swerve Strickland, and we have ourselves a Texas Death Match, ladies and gentlemen.

The story between Swerve Strickland, The New Level, Hangman Page, and Brodido has been building excellently over the past few weeks, especially since AEW WrestleDream 2026, where Page, Bandido, and Brody King regained the AEW World Trios Championships. Strickland, clearly not over the fact that Page got one over on him again, has gone rogue and tapped back into that hateful side of his to get back at his long-time rival. It's gotten to the point where Kofi and Austin Creed are realizing that teaming with Strickland isn't what they signed up for, as he might be out of his mind, but it was Bandido who lost his mind this week.

After being battered and bloodied by Strickland last week, Bandido got back at him by attacking Kofi backstage, resulting in a wild brawl between Bandido and Strickland that spilled out into the arena and almost led to Strickland having his head taken off with a steel truss (literally, Bandido dropped it after being speared by Creed and it grazed the back of Strickland's head). Bandido and King have been in the same boat as Kofi and Creed when it comes to the Strickland/Page saga in that they just want to be good lads and have good matches and have a lot of respect for one another since they all love wrestling deep down, but for Bandido, it's crossed a line now.

The New Level didn't want a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2026. Page told his partners that it wasn't a good idea, and everyone apart from Strickland seemed to be reading off the same sheet. But Strickland went too far, and out of everyone, it was Bandido who pleaded with Page to accept the challenge since he's the man with the most Texas Death experience in AEW. Page reluctantly agreed, and at Full Gear, Page, King, and Bandido will defend the AEW World Trios Championships in one of the most violent stipulations in all of wrestling against Strickland, Creed, and Kofi.

An excellently told story pushed further by a great segment involving all six guys, and it's resulted in perhaps the most anticipated trios title match in AEW history being put together. Strap yourselves in boys and girls, because the sandy desert will be painted red at Full Gear.

Written by Sam Palmer