WWE NXT's Booker T Credits Broadcast Partner For Elevating Him As A Commentator

Booker T has flourished once again at the commentary desk ever since moving to "WWE NXT," and he credits his commentary partner, Vic Joseph, for it.

The multi-time WWE Hall of Famer transitioned to the commentary desk after the end of his in-ring career, a path he had never envisioned for himself. He thanked veteran commentator Michael Cole for giving him the confidence to take on the role, although he later became keen to step away from it.

"I didn't [think I would become a commentator]. You know, I really didn't. You know, I thank Michael Cole, you know, for bringing me on the team some years back. And I just didn't think I was the guy. I didn't think I fit in. And on the main roster, it was so freaking hard. I got fired a couple of times. One time, they told me to take me off commentary. I go, 'Guys, I was going to come talk to you guys about it,'" he joked in his interview with "Notsam Wrestling." "They just stuck with me and stuck with me."

The WWE Hall of Famer believes the turning point in his commentary career came after joining "WWE NXT," crediting his colleague Joseph for making his job easy.

"And then really, you know, getting the chance to go down to NXT and work with Vic kind of made me realize who I really was as an analyst, as a commentator, but more as a hype man than anything. Because Vic, he does so much work, and I just try to back him up, and it's been such a great tag team between him and me," added the veteran star.

Booker T has recalled how his commentary journey began during his time in WCW, where he would provide commentary behind the scenes to entertain the locker room before later doing so in character in TNA Wrestling.