Tommaso Ciampa Leaves Jericho Cruise With AEW National Title

The November 7 episode of "AEW Collision" saw the stars of All Elite Wrestling take to the seas as the show aired live from Chris Jericho's "Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea," and the night ended with Tommaso Ciampa winning the AEW National Championship for the very first time.

Ciampa faced off with Andrade El Idolo in the night's main event, with the "Psycho Killer" looking to avenge the loss he suffered at the hands of the "Real Latino Man" at AEW WrestleDream 2026. The match was a back-and-forth affair that saw both men have several periods of control, but it was the champion who looked to have the match won in the closing stretch as he landed the DM on Ciampa. However, referee Aubrey Edwards had been inadvertently been knocked down meaning that she couldn't make the count.

Once Edwards made it back to her feet, Andrade couldn't keep Ciampa down as the match entered the final stages. Ciampa attempted a series of roll ups as he ducked Andrade's Spinning Back Elbow a first time, but he couldn't duck it a second time. However, it was when Andrade went for a second DM that Ciampa powered the champion over and dropped down to get the three count. After the match, Ciampa went into the front row to celebrate with his daughter Willow as the show went off the air.

#AndNEW 🏆 "The Psycho Killer" @MrTommasoCiampa dethrones Andrade El Ídolo to become the NEW AEW National Champion! Watch the #AEWCollision: Rock & Wrestling Rager replay on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/jNzbPQZUE9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2026

The win kicks off Ciampa's second stint as a champion in AEW after winning the AEW TNT Championship in his in-ring debut for the company back in January against Mark Briscoe, but since that reign only lasted a total of 11 days, he will be hoping to hold on to the AEW National Championship for a little longer. As for Andrade, he still has his guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship in his back pocket, but has yet to give any indication as to when he might cash in his shot.