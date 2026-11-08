Details On Wrestler Reaction To NJPW Closing Los Angeles Dojo

On Friday, it was reported that New Japan Pro-Wrestling is ceasing operations with its American subsidiary, New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America Inc. With that closure came the announcement that NJPW's Los Angeles Dojo, NJPW Academy (its chosen name since 2023), would also shut down after eight-years of honing many of the younger talents seen today in NJPW and its partner promotion, AEW.

According to Wrestling Observer reporter Bryan Alvarez, when speaking with those who were involved with the dojo, he reported that despite how universally sad most were to find out it would close down permanently, some were "shocked" that the news didn't come sooner.

"From talking to multiple people who have been involved over the years, the feeling is that the NJPW USA Dojo closing up was no real surprise, a few even said they were shocked it hadn't happened earlier, but universally everyone was sad not only about the end of an era, but also because so many good people had worked and were still working there," Alvarez reported.

Opening its doors in 2018, the LA Dojo acted as a training facility, with Katsuyori Shibata (the original head coach) taking the helm by passing down the Strong Style traditions from trailblazer Antonio Inoki to current and aspiring wrestlers hungry to expand their techniques. It also served as an expansion office to help NJPW reach its United States clientele. Some standout trainees who came through the dojo, include Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd, Ren Narita, Kevin Knight, Yuya Uemura, and The DKC, with DKC, along with KUSHIDA, Fred Rosser, and Rocky Romero serving as past coaches.

As previously mentioned, NJPW will continue to make appearances in the United States with some standalone shows. They are backed and resourced by TV Asahi and by media conglomerate CyberAgent, which began this past May.