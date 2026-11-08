Raquel Rodriguez Explains Why WWE Intercontinental Title Win Is So Meaningful To Her

For the majority of her WWE main roster run, Raquel Rodriguez has found herself in the tag team scene. On the July 27, 2026 edition of "WWE Raw," that finally changed as she defeated Sol Ruca to claim the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, a major singles title.

During an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rodriguez opened up about the significance of this milestone moment. "It meant so much," she said. "I think all of you guys know I've had a very long journey with WWE. I've had so many ups and downs, so many nos, so many yeses. Then for a moment there, I thought I was just getting pigeonholed into just being a tag wrestler. But to know that they have faith in me to carry a title, to know that they have faith in me to stand here as your Intercontinental Champion, that means so much to me and so much to my journey with WWE and just my journey in general in life. So it's so cool."

In her crowning moment, Rodriguez took the title as blood dripped down her face. The Judgment Day member had gotten busted open minutes into the match, and even admitted the impact was "very painful," but in the end, she considered it worth "every little bit" if it meant she officially held the Intercontinental Championship.

Since then, Rodriguez has successfully defended the Women's IC Title on one televised broadcast, the August 28 edition of "Raw." In between, she's also put it on the line at WWE live events, with Nia Jax, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Ruca stepping up to challenge her.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.