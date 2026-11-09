Report On WWE Delaying GUNTHER Vs. Finn Balor From Crown Jewel

Given WWE had developed promotional material advertising them for the show, many fans were expecting a singles match between "SmackDown" stars GUNTHER and Finn Balor to take place at Crown Jewel. Instead, neither Balor nor GUNTHER made the trip to Saudi Arabia for the PLE, begging the question why the match was left off. On Saturday evening, WRKD Wrestling took to X to report that the reason the match was left off was simply because WWE higher ups felt the match "would be better suited with further build," while also believing Crown Jewel's four match card was more than enough.

Despite promotional materials being produced, "The Demon" Finn Balor vs. Gunther did not take place at Crown Jewel, as people within the company felt the match would be better suited with a further build and felt the four match card was enough for the event. pic.twitter.com/wUQPJJMgwe — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) November 8, 2026

The idea that Balor vs. GUNTHER needed more build up could be seen as interesting by some, given the two have been connected since they wrestled in a four-way match at SummerSlam to crown a new #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. While GUNTHER has also been associated with Danhausen since then, his primary in-ring opponent has been Balor, with the two competing in several three way matches. Things escalated on the October 30 "SmackDown" when Balor brought back his Demon persona, with Danhausen's help, to attack GUNTHER, a development that further suggested he and GUNTHER would be duking it out at Crown Jewel.

While no details were provided on when WWE was planning on holding the match instead, immediate speculation will turn to WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, scheduled for November 28. Currently, the show only has one match announced; a traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series match between Team USA and Team Mexico, led by Rey Mysterio, though it is expected that the event will also include a Men's and Women's WarGames match, and at least one other bout.