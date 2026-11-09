TNA Star Jada Stone Hospitalized Following Auto Collision

Jada Stone is lucky to be alive.

She wrote those words on a post in her Instastory on Sunday when she shared that she had been in a car accident. She also included two photos of herself. In one photo, she is bruised and her left leg is heavily wrapped. In the other, she's wearing a neck brace. There are also two photos of her totaled car. Both the front end and the back end are smashed.

Stone wrote "2 nights ago, I was in a pretty bad car wreck. I'm okay..car unfortunately is not! I'm so blessed to be alive! Be safe on the road everyone!" She also noted she had already contacted the promoters for upcoming bookings to let them know.

TNA wrestler Jada Stone revealed on IG Stories that she was in a car accident. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uZIauZNBOv — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 8, 2026

"The Spark" most recently faced M By Elegance on TNA iMPACT for the Knockouts TV title on the October 29 episode. M by Elegance defeated Stone on the August 29 episode of iMPACT to become the inaugural Knockouts TV Champion. She also had a memorable moment at Bound for Glory when "Big Trouble" Ben Bishop stole her spot in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match. Stone would eventually eliminate Bishop.

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Jade a speedy recovery.