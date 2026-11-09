Cruz Montana's WWE Main Roster Call-Up Was Reportedly Kept Secret

It was a shock to most watching "WWE Raw" next week when "NXT" star Cruz Montana showed up and revealed himself as the newest member of 946. As it turns out, the move also came as a shock to those in "NXT," at least according to Dave Meltzer. Discussing the situation on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer revealed that the move was kept so secret that seemingly no one in "NXT's" brain trust was aware that Montana was getting called up. This may have included Shawn Michaels, although Meltzer admitted he was skeptical that the WWE Hall of Famer was left in the dark.

"I'm not saying I buy that Shawn didn't know about the Cruz Montana thing," Meltzer said. "I know he's telling everyone he didn't know, it's very possible he's telling the truth...I don't necessarily trust it. But what I do know is that nobody else knew, and everybody else that they were blindsided and they absolutely had all kinds of stuff planned for Cruz Montana in 'NXT,' literally up until the day he showed up on Monday."

Montana had joined "NXT" earlier in the summer after a several year stint with TNA, which included two reigns as TNA World Heavyweight Champion, and had recently become embroiled in a heated rivalry with Dion Lennox. In a sign of how quickly things changed, Montana had wrestled as a babyface fighting for the honor of his daughter against Lennox, a stark contrast to the heel role he took upon debuting with the 946. Montana would defeat Lennox to settle their feud in an Unsanctioned Match last Wednesday on "NXT," with his 946 stablemates making an appearance.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription