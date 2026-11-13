WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Wishes She Got Closure With Former Judgment Day Member

The lineup of WWE's Judgment Day faction currently consists of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, and Roxanne Perez. Not all that long ago, however, the group had another member: Carlito. The on-and-off WWE star abruptly exited the company in June 2025, and speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rodriguez shared her belief that a storyline involving the two of them was left open-ended.

Asked about times her fellow Judgment Day members nearly made her break out laughing onscreen, Rodriguez recalled Carlito's flirtation with her. "I don't know [where that was going]," she said. "I think we were trying to see where it was going to go. I did wish that we would've had a moment of — like, a final date or something, you know? That would've been fun."

Rodriguez acknowledged that version of the story being discussed between herself and Carlito, though it didn't come to fruition during his second run with the promotion. However, she believes it's not out of the realm of possibility that they follow up on it some day.

"Who knows? There's hope for the future."

Looking back at his latest WWE departure, Carlito acknowledged that his contract expired, but the company chose to take him off TV several weeks before that took place. Like Rodriguez, he would've liked to see some kind of angle to write him off, rather than unceremoniously disappearing. As for his personal theory on why his contract was not renewed, Carlito is under the impression that Paul "Triple H" Levesque was never a big fan of his work.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.